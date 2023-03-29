District officials investigate alleged threat made by student to Little Cypress Junior High School staff member

The investigation began immediately and it was later concluded that no weapons were brought on campus.

ORANGE, Texas — Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District officials have concluded no gun was brought to one of their campuses after an alleged threat was made.

On the afternoon of Wednesday March 29, 2023, district officials learned of an alleged threat made by a student against a Little Cypress Junior High School staff member.

This is unrelated to the rumor that law enforcement officials investigated Wednesday morning, which they found to be false, according to a statement from LCMCISD.

In the statement, district officials say they do not tolerate threats of any kind and stands behind its Student Code of Conduct.

The Student Code of Conduct states that any student found to make, share, or insinuate a plausible threat will face severe consequences.

The safety and protection of LCMCISD family remains top priority for district officials.

"As we work to ensure a safe work and learning environment for our faculty, staff and students, we will not waiver from our overall mission: graduating future-ready students," said district official, Lisa Ludwig.

From a LCMCISD news release:

