District Attorney warns Southeast Texans about scam that targets older population, uninformed

BEAUMONT, Texas — The District Attorney of Jefferson County held a press conference to bring attention to a scam that he said targets the older population and the uninformed.

Bob Wortham said the scammers called his cellphone on Monday. Wortham told the caller he was a district attorney and that he wanted his prize delivered to the DA’s office. The caller agreed.

“They had no problem with that because there was never going to be a delivery of a prize,” Wortham said.

Wortham said the scammers try to take advantage of Southeast Texans every year around Christmas time. The callers claim to be from Publishers Clearing House.

The actual company has a promotion going on during the holiday seasons.

“They do send you a lot of stuff, Publishers Clearing House, asking you to buy items from them,” Wortham said. “But every item you buy form them, they produce.”

The group falsely claiming to be the company asks their victims to buy a green card from CVS or Walgreens and send them a copy of it, Wortham said. Once they receive the card, the criminals get information off of it to steal Southeast Texan’s assets.

“They give you a number that changes all the time, and once they receive this card they use the information off the back of the card and get the money,” Wortham said. “And you never get your $7 million, $10 million prize. It’s a scam. They are just cheating. I don’t want to see anybody’s Christmas affected by this scam.”

Wortham said the scammers make millions of dollars through this crime. Once an individual buys the card and the scammers get the information off it, the attorneys office has no way to track it and no way to get the money back to victims.

“We cannot help you on your case,” Wortham said. “So, the advice I’m giving you, is just hang up on them. Just hang up. Don’t take the garbage they are trying to feed you. It’s not true. It’s just a scam.”

Wortham believes scammers try to target the older population and the uninformed. He encourages Southeast Texans to stay up to date by watching and reading local news.

“I’m hoping that people that watch the news and read the newspapers will hear my message,” Wortham said. “I’m concerned about the people that don’t watch the news. And then they come up here and claim they lost “X” number of dollars in green card and never got their millions of dollars.”

Wortham also encouraged that those who know about the scam to inform those who do not.

“I hope that people that do watch the news and read the newspapers will share this information with their friends, their relatives and everything like it,” Wortham said. “Cause every year we get hit pretty hard down in here in Southeast Texas with this scam. We need to find a way to stop this.”

Wortham hopes that no Southeast Texan’s Christmas is ruined by these scams.