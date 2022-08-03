Disney princess surprises family by speaking to 11-year-old in sign language

The heartwarming video has more than 2 million views on TikTok.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An 11-year-old girl was shocked when she walked up to Anna from "Frozen" at Disneyland—and the character started talking to her in sign language.

Her mother, who is from New Braunfels and appeared on CBS This Morning Wednesday, posted the heartwarming video to on TikTok. It's since racked up more than 2 million views.

Zoe Tapley, 11, is deaf and usually has to have her parents translate, but was surprised that Princess Anna from the "Frozen" films knew American sign language.

This trip was Zoe's second trip to Disneyland. But according to her mom, this was the first time she has had an interaction with a character that knew ASL, the Uplift reported.





Take a look at the video below:

---

