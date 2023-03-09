Discolored Water | Water leak near major water transmission line disrupts water reserve in Beaumont

Residents are asked to conserve water while the city attempts to repair the major leak and build reserves back into the system.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents are likely to see discolored water from their faucets due to a water leak near a major water transmission line.

In a Facebook post, The City of Beaumont announced their 9:00 a.m. discovery of a water leak Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The leak was discovered at North and 10th Street .

The leak is currently turned off for repair, however the leak drained the majority of the city’s elevated storage capacity, according to the city.

"We are asking everyone to conserve water while we attempt to repair the major leak and build reserves back into the system," according to the Facebook post.

Customers are likely to see discolored water due to this major leak and the disruption it has caused in the distribution system.

Customers closest to North and 10th are more likely to be effected.

However, this leak has disrupted flows citywide so discolored water could be experienced throughout the system, according to the post.

"We will be unable to flush at the present time due to low water reserves throughout the system," the city said.

Beaumont Mayor, Roy West told said they do not plan on bringing in any outside contractors to fix the leak. Work crews said it should be fixed by this afternoon.

West believes it was caused by a shifting of the ground because of lack of rain and heat. He says the water is discolored because of the lack of volume in the system.

"This leak is unrelated to issues we’ve seen over the past few weeks with water," West said.

West says he isn’t sure how long it will take for the system to build back up.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.