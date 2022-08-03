Disaster declaration issued, burn ban in effect for Jasper County citing 'imminent threat' due to drought

The county is in "imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property."

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Jasper County has issued a disaster declaration and a burn ban citing drought conditions in the county.

The declared was declared on August 3, 2022.

Officials enacted the ban because the county is in "imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property" due to drought conditions, according to a Jasper County release.

All outdoor burning including but not limited to outdoor burning of trash, brush, trees, storm debris, construction material debris and open campfires are prohibited until the order expires.

Those found to be in violation of the order could be charged with a class C misdemeanor and face a $500 fine.

The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Outdoor burning would make the public safety hazard created by the drought worse, according to the release. Officials believe extraordinary measures must be taken to protect the county and those within it.

The disaster declaration will be in effect for no more than seven days from the day it was enacted unless officials decide to continue or renew it. The declaration could also be ended before the seven days are up if drought conditions get better.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Jasper County release:

WHEREAS, the County of Jasper, Texas, on the 3rd day of August, 2022, is in imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from countywide drought conditions. Such conditions have created a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.

WHEREAS, the County Judge of Jasper County, Texas, has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect or rehabilitate property and are necessary and hereby ordered.

NOW, THEREFORE, .BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF JASPER COUNTY:

That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for Jasper County, Texas, pursuant to Section 418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code. Pursuant to Section 418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, the state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court of Jasper County, Texas, or rescinded within the seven-day period by Order of the County Judge if sufficient precipitation is received to relieve drought conditions in Jasper County, Texas. Pursuant to Section 418.108(c) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the County Clerk. Pursuant to Section 418.108(d) of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster activates the Jasper County Emergency Management Plan. This Declaration includes a restriction authorized by Section 352.081 of the Texas Local Government Code, restricting outdoor burning during drought conditions. It is hereby Ordered that all outdoor burning, including but not limited to outdoor burning of trash, brush, trees, storm debris, construction material debris or open campfires is prohibited until expiration of this Order, unless renewed, continued or rescinded by the Commissioners Court of Jasper County, Texas, or rescinded within the seven-day period by Order of the County Judge if sufficient precipitation is received to relieve drought conditions in Jasper County, Texas. This Order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. This Order shall not apply to burning of vegetative material when such burning is performed in accordance with a prescribed plan which addresses the useful nature of such activity such as natural resource management as described by the U.S. Natural Resource Conservation Service. In accordance with Local Government Code Section 352.081(h), a violation of this Order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.00.