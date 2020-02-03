BEAUMONT, Texas — The Diocese of Beaumont announced Monday it will be taking extra precautions to help keep Catholics in Southeast Texas from getting sick due to 'growing concerns about the coronavirus.'

Bishop Curtis Guillory issued a letter on Monday about 'precautions that should be taken especially at the celebrations of Mass.'

The letter reminds congregation members that 'even under normal circumstances, a Catholic who is ill has no obligation to be at Mass on Sunday or on Holy Days of Obligation.'

Distribution of communion will also be given in the hand and not on the tongue, and 'exchange of the chalice' will be discontinued.

