Diocese of Beaumont adds 3 priests from abroad, transfers 7 among Southeast Texas parishes

The changes, which will go into effect in July 2022, were announced by the bishop Monday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Diocese of Beaumont announced Monday morning the shuffling of some its Southeast Texas clergy.

The changes, which will go into effect on July 1, 2022, were announced by the Most Rev. David L. Toups, Bishop of the Diocese of Beaumont according to a statement released Monday morning by the diocese.

Three priests, who are new to Southeast Texas, are coming from dioceses in Haiti, Cameroon and Mynamar according to the statement.

One priest, Father Joseph P. Daleo, of St. Mary, in Orange, will be retiring while most of the others are transferring from one parish to another in Southeast Texas.

Here's the complete list of new clergy assignments from the Diocese of Beaumont...

Father Joseph P. Daleo, currently pastor of St. Mary, Orange, retires from active ministry.

Father Antony Paulose, C.M.I., from pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption, Beaumont, to pastor of St. Mary, Orange.

Father Kevin L. Badeaux from pastor of St Joseph, Port Arthur, to pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption, Beaumont.

Father Joseph R. Sigur from parochial vicar of St. Michael, Jasper, and Our Lady of the Pines, Woodville, to pastor of St Joseph, Port Arthur.

Father Ross E. Waggoner from pastor of Our Lady of Victory, Sour Lake, and Our Lady of Sorrows, China, to pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, Vidor.

Father Polycarp Otieno, F.M.H., from parochial vicar of St. Jude Thaddeus, Beaumont, to pastor of Our Lady of Victory, Sour Lake, and Our Lady of Sorrows, China.

Father Michael J. Minifie currently parochial administrator of Cristo Rey, Beaumont, is appointed pastor of the same parish.

Father Phillip H. Tran, priest of the Archdiocese of Miami, currently parochial administrator of St. Louis, Winnie, and Our Lady of Light, Anahuac, is appointed pastor of both parishes.

Father Alain Millien, priest of the Diocese of Hinche (Haiti), to parochial vicar, Cristo Rey, Beaumont.

Father Eugen Nkardzeze, priest of the Diocese of Kumbo (Cameroon), to parochial vicar, St. Charles Borromeo, Nederland.

Father David Kyaw Kyaw Lwin, M.S., priest of the Missionaries of La Salette in Myanmar, to parochial vicar of St. Michael, Jasper and Our Lady of the Pines, Woodville.

Deacon Senovio Sarabia Jr. currently serving at St Joseph, Port Arthur, is assigned to Our Lady of Assumption, Beaumont.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.