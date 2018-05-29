Dick Dowling Elementary school is getting a new updated facility in Port Arthur. The formerly open-concept campus will feature an enclosed design in the new layout.

Tuesday, Port Arthur Independent School District held a dedication for the new location off of Jade Avenue. The new campus, planned to hold around 450 students, will be roughly the same size as the old school, but will have a better environment for the kids and will eliminate the use of portable buildings.

The new campus will also feature a combination cafeteria and gymnasium and two wings, separating primary and intermediate grade levels.

Amy Newcomb-Jordan has been Principal of Dick Dowling elementary for three years. She said she's most excited to have a campus featuring walls, windows, and doors.

"We're truly excited to get walls and doors, if you look outside we have lots of huts, so we're just excited to all be in one building," said Newcomb-Jordan.

She said, currently they have a very good safety plan, but the walls will improve security for the students.

"I'm sure with the new campus we will add a vestibule in there, and with the walls and doors and locks on doors I think it'll keep us a little bit safer," explained Newcomb-Jordan.

Newcomb-Jordan is also pleased with the new location. She said it's easier to find than the current location.

Superintendent Dr. Mark L. Porterie said the original plan was to renovate the old school and add walls, but they realized they would loose square footage and decided to build an all new school.

"It's going to be a state of the art school, the best technology, there's going to be something for every child in Port Arthur here at Dowling elementary," said Porterie

He said the school plans to open it's doors in about a year. Porterie went on to explain they have not yet decided on a name for the new location, and the Board of Trustees is going to make the final decision.

Porterie said once the schools have all been renovated and rebuilt, they will redraw their zoning lines to ensure everyone has a space in PAISD.

The school is expected to open it's doors next year.

© 2018 KBMT