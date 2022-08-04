Developers looking to revitalize Pleasure Island with commercial, residential projects

"My goal is for us to find another means of transportation to get over here besides this one bridge. That's when I know we've made it," said Pleasure Island director George Davis.



Davis remembers coming to the island as a teenager in the early 90s to hang out at the Bahama Beach Club.



He said the island was hopping back then, but due to recent storms, things look a little different now.



"We lost a lot of our clientele, so to speak. The marina outside, they don't have the boats that they used to," Davis said.



But Davis said his goal is to revitalize the island, and it all starts with the sale of 36-acres of public land across from the Port Arthur Yacht Club.



Port Arthur residents will have the chance to vote in favor of selling the land to developers during the May 7 Port Arthur mayoral election.



"All the citizens, we need you guys to get out and vote. If you want to see something done you have to vote on it," Davis said.



Davis said he's had developers blowing up his phone with ideas for projects on the island from residential developments to hotels.



He's also working on a master plan for development with the Port Arthur city manager.



"We'll have our residential area. We'll have our commercial area with restaurants. Whatever we need it'll be exactly where we want it here on the island," Davis said.



Port Arthur native Ronnie Moon has spent time on Pleasure Island for the past 50 years.



He said he's enjoyed working with Davis and supports his vision for the island.



"Any development that he gets going out here is going to be a benefit to Port Arthur and the people," Moon said.



Moon said nothing makes him happier than seeing people out on the island soaking up the sun and having fun.



That's why he's all for the positive change.



"Everybody's been calling it the diamond in the rough and this and that. I just want to see it shine," Moon said.