Developer to bring 150-acre beachfront RV resort to Bolivar Peninsula in fall 2021

“Came up with the Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort,” Ballard said.



Ballard closed the deal on the land in late April. Crews broke ground two weeks later.



“Dreamed up this amazing opportunity for people to come to the beach and bring their RV's and vacation with us resort-like setting,” Ballard said.



This resort is not just for those with RV's. So, what amenities will the resort will offer and why bring it to Bolivar?



“We have 64 cabanas around and an air-conditioned Cabana Suites," he said. “We're one of the very few RV resorts on the upper Texas coast, that is on the beach, most everybody else's across the highway.”



Ballard considers that a plus.



“We've got the beach, which is the trillion-dollar amenity that you don't have to pay for,” Ballard said.



With 150 acres of beachfront, people can expect to enjoy the waves, the sand and entertainment all at once.



“With everything they can buy in a vacation, this will be a one-stop-shop resort feel here at the Bolivar,” Ballard said.



But there is a bigger picture behind this new commercial project.



“There's so little entertainment here on the peninsula,” Ballard said.



Ballard said he hopes other businesses will follow in his footsteps.



“We think that there's a lot of businesses that will fall us, whether it's, you know more shops and restaurants,” Ballard said.



So, that this community can get the true vacation or getaway they deserve.



“The Southeast Texas market the Houston market deserves this beach to be developed in a way that's it's done for the people to come down,” Ballard said.