Developer planning to transform wooded area into West End Beaumont neighborhood

BEAUMONT, Texas — More Golden Triangle growth could be on the way for Beaumont's West End.
This time, city leaders and one Houston developer are zeroed in on a wooded area off Dowlen Road between Gladys Avenue and Delaware Street.
Plans for the plot of land have been in the works for a few years. According to the city, several developers have come forward but have not followed through with their plans.
The piece of land across Delaware Street from the HEB on Dowlen Road used to be an oil field.
However, the wells were capped recently, but it could soon be the site of Beaumont’s newest neighborhood.
"Beaumont's time is coming and there's good reason to have optimism for Beaumont right now," said Mike Getz.
The Beaumont City Councilman said Houston developer Sam Yager appeared in front of city council earlier this week with plans for a municipal management district off Dowlen Road between Gladys Avenue and Delaware Street.
Getz said this is an opportunity for growth that is too good to pass up.
"A managed municipal district is something that is new to Beaumont but has been used throughout the state of Texas for many many years to develop planned communities with all kinds of upscale amenities and that's what we're looking at doing now here in Beaumont," Getz said.
Getz said the developer is paying for the project upfront. Those who decide to live in the new community will pay taxes to offset those costs.
"This might be the chance to get something like an Aldis or a Trader Joe's,” Getz said.
According to Getz, Yager is currently meeting with Drainage District 6 and it's unclear when construction could start on the 500-plus acre plot.
However, he said in a few years the site could feature roughly 400 new homes, plus new shops along Dowlen Road and Delaware Street.
"It's being done throughout the state of Texas and there's no reason why we in Beaumont can't have nice things too," Getz said.
