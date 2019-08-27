DERIDDER, La. — KPLC - DeRidder Police arrested a school bus driver for DWI and child endangerment this morning, August 27, 2019.

According to Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, police received a 911 call from a 15-year-old student at 7:00 a.m. saying that their bus driver was swerving and running stop signs.

Police then received a second call from the mother of another student who had texted her saying the bus driver had been running stop signs and been running into ditches.

At 7:16 a.m. police say they found the bus at a DeRidder school and conducted an investigation, identifying the bus driver as Tammy Gibson, 60, of DeRidder.

During their investigation officers say they arrested Gibson for DWI with Child Endangerment

Gibson was transported to the DeRidder Police Department for additional tests.

Gibson submitted to an alcohol test that indicated no alcohol was present in her system.

This lead investigators to get a warrant for a toxicology test, which was signed by Judge Kerry Anderson.

Gibson was then transported to a local hospital where a blood sample was taken. Gibson was also looked over by an E.R. physician.

She is now in the custody of the DeRidder Police Department and is being held at the Beauregard Parish Jail with bonds pending on DWI and reckless operation.

Beauregard Parish School Superintendent, Tim Cooley, was notified of the incident and says that all the children from the bus were safely delivered to their schools.

Both Superintendent Cooley and the DeRidder Police are continuing an investigation in to the incident.

https://www.kplctv.com/2019/08/27/deridder-school-bus-driver-arrested-dwi/