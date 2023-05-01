Deputies seeking missing Orange County blind man in need of meds

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey athletic shoes and a tan or burnt orange hooded jacket.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old Orange County man, who is blind and in need of his medication.

Scott Holladay, 55, was last seen by family at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey athletic shoes and a tan or burnt orange hooded jacket according to the sheriff's office.

One of his relatives saw him at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning before going to sleep. When the relative awoke later, Holladay was gone.

Holladay, who is blind, takes medication and will be needing it the sheriff's office said.

If you have seen Holladay, or know where he is, call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 409-883-2612.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.