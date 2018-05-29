A video has surfaced showing the response of Galveston County deputies to a big brawl on Crystal Beach during Memorial Day. Residents are calling it "the largest group fight they have ever seen."

Deputies said they received three calls about the huge disturbance Monday night at the beach, which resulted in several people being arrested.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, many involved in the fight were gang related and not from the area.

One witness says that the fight even continued beyond the beach, with a second fight erupting at a nearby supermarket on Highway 87.

"Its awesome to come down here on vacation, but it can get dangerous," said Nicole Marshall, a Crystal Beach resident.

"You have to worry about gang activity because people start fights on the beach," she said.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says that no major injuries were reported.

