2 HCSO deputies in serious condition after being ejected in crash on Katy Freeway, sheriff says

Houston Police said the off-duty deputies hit a wall near the exit ramp before spinning out across all the main lanes and into a wall next to the HOV lane.

Police are investigating the crash that happened on the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Beltway 8 just before 3 a.m., which involved two off-duty deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Police said an SUV the deputies were traveling in hit a wall near an exit ramp on I-10 before spinning out across the freeway and hitting the HOV wall and another vehicle.

Both off-duty deputies were ejected from the vehicle in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and fortunately was not hurt.

The off-duty deputies were taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition, but are now stable and in serious condition after undergoing treatment, Gonzalez tweeted Sunday morning.

All westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway remain closed due to the size of the scene.

"It's several yards, it's a large scene," Commander Chaney with HPD said. "It'll carry across all the main lanes and into the HOV/HOT lanes, and there's some debris within the entire area."

Chaney said there's no evidence of anything alcohol-related factoring into the crash.