Former Texas A&M track star, Olympian Deon Lendore dies in head-on crash

BRYAN, Texas — Former Texas A&M track star and Olympian Deon Lendore died in a head-on crash Monday night, according to the Texas Department of Safety.

Texas DPS said the 29-year-old was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta sedan westbound on Highway 6 near Bryan-College Station when he crossed over the center stripe and side-swiped another vehicle going eastbound. No one was injured during this incident, DPS said.

Lendore continued driving on the road when he drifted across the center stripe again and crashed head-on with a 2018 Infiniti SUV that was driven by a 65-year-old woman from Conroe, Texas, DPS said.

He died on the scene, DPS said. The other driver was transported to a hospital in Temple for injuries, it added.

Lendore won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in the 400-meter relay for his home country of Trinidad and Tobago. He also participated in the 2016 and 2020 games.

He also won a silver medal in the 400-meter relay in the 2015 World Championship.

While at Texas A&M, Lendore won the Bowerman Award -- NCAA track's highest individual honor -- at the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association convention in 2014.

According to LinkedIn, Lendore was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M.