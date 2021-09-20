Here's what we know about Deon Ledet, the suspect in the shooting of two HPD officers

HOUSTON — The suspect is Monday’s shooting was a career criminal with a rap sheet going back to his teenage years.
In court documents, prosecutors argued that Deon Ledet should be kept off the streets on his latest drug case. But a judge gave him bond anyway, and he was released.
Ledet has18 arrests since 2008. That was the adult life of Deon Ledet. Charges including burglary, evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and most recently, two drug cases last November.
Court records show in those, prosecutors asked for a hearing to deny bail because Ledet, they argued, was an habitual offender, twice convicted of a felony.
But instead, Judge Greg Glass granted bond on the cases – one for $10,000 an the other for $20,000.
He was required to get a GPS ankle monitor, but records show he never showed up.
A warrant was later issued for bond violations and Deon Ledet had been a fugitive, until HPD knocked on his door Tuesday.
We reached out to Judge Glass to find out why he ruled against prosecutors who argued for no bond. His court coordinator sent us an email saying His Honor had no comment.