Demonstrators gather in Port Arthur in support of Cuba amid humanitarian crisis

The pandemic that has stripped the island of tourism and the $3 billion of revenue that the state normally gets because of that tourism.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans gathered in Port Arthur Wednesday night to protest the worsening conditions in Cuba.

The small island nation is experiencing a humanitarian crisis mostly due to the effects of the pandemic.

It was a lively scene at the parking lot of Port Arthur Memorial Stadium as Cuban Americans shed light on the issues their families are facing.



The economic impacts have ranged from high food prices to the inability to buy medicines for those suffering from the virus.

I'm here doing a protest because I want to free Cuba. My people don't have food, don't have nothing,” demonstrator Liliana told 12News.

Liliana is from Havana she said the situation is dire there. Demonstrations have stretched from Cuba to Miami to here in Southeast Texas.

All the way to the White House where protestors are calling on President Joe Biden to step in to help.