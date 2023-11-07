Demolition of 9 buildings underway at Sabine Park Apartment Homes

A judge ruled in April 2023 that nine buildings at the complex be demolished after being petitioned by the City of Orange.

ORANGE, Texas — Demolition of several buildings at an apartment complex in Orange are underway Wednesday morning.

A crew with an excavator was at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange knocking down the ill-fated structures by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

12News has been reporting on the health and safety issues at the apartments since January 2023 after residents reported issues including being without running water for more than a month.

A judge ruled in April 2023 that nine buildings at the complex be demolished after the City of Orange presented evidence showing why they think part of the units should be demolished.

Orange Municipal Court Judge Jim Sharon Bearden Jr. agreed with them.

"This is a serious health hazard, you know the buildings that were discussed this morning. Those are significant health and safety threats to the apartment complex and to the city generally," Director of Planning and Community Development for the City of Orange, Kelvin Knauf previously told 12News.

No one from the Sabine Park Apartment Homes or their representatives appeared in court back in April, but City Attorney Kate Leverett came prepared by bringing along 1,000 pages of evidence.

"The evidence really spoke for itself, the nine buildings were unsecure. There was raw sewage, that was being pumped to the grassy area," Leverett previously told 12News..

Nine buildings at the complex are to be demolished because they are not up to city code and are unlivable, Judge Bearden ruled.

"We had asked the court to actually declare the property to be substandard and order the demolition. The judge did order that, so we are very pleased with the judges," Knauf said.

The Orange City Council later approved a $145,000 bid from The Lark Group to demolish those nine buildings.

The Sabine Park Apartments were built in 1941 as part of a federal work program and were remodeled about 10 years ago.

The nearly four-month-long saga began on Christmas Eve in 2022 when freezing temperatures caused several pipes to burst.

Some residents also faced electrical problems, leaks and caved ceilings. Tenants previously told 12News they felt as if they were "living like animals."

