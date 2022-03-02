Weather concerns cause delayed start time for Friday's Stand Down for Veterans in Port Arthur

The start time for Opening Ceremonies of the Southeast Texas Stand Down has changed to 10:45 a.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The wintry weather has forced organizers of Friday’s Southeast Texas Stand Down to delay the start time.



The start time for Opening Ceremonies of the Southeast Texas Stand Down has changed to 10:45 a.m. That’s the time doors will open at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur.

Exhibitors will have time to set up their tables until 10:15 a.m. Friday.

All other arrangements remain the same, according to organizers.

The Stand Down is free it will offer resources and assistance to veterans experiencing homelessness and those who need social services.

