Anchor DeJonique Garrison departs from 12News after 4.5 years

We are very appreciative of her loyalty and dedication to 12News and the Southeast Texas community. We wish her the best of luck in all her future endeavors!

BEAUMONT, Texas — Evening anchor, DeJonique Garrison, has announced her departure from KBMT-KJAC.

Her final broadcast with 12News is Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10 p.m.

Prior to making her way to Southeast Texas, Garrison was a multimedia journalist at WFXG Fox 54 in Augusta, Georgia.

Garrison's southern roots, specifically experiencing natural disaster and political scandals in her hometown of New Orleans, La., created the foundation for her passion of service through reporting.

Goodbyes are never easy…. There aren’t enough words to capture my sincere gratitude surrounding the last 4.5 years.... Posted by DeJonique Garrison on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Before devoting her career to storytelling, Garrison worked for the extras casting department for MTV Productions and Bunim/Murray Productions on projects that included The Real World, Teen Wolf and Worst Cooks in America.

Garrison graduated magna cum laude from Clark Atlanta University in 2011 with a degree in Mass Media Arts.

She then completed a Master of Science in Journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in December 2014.

While completing her masters, Garrison reported on education and immigration from the streets of Chicago as well as the committee rooms of Washington D.C.

When she's not busy following the latest news, Garrison enjoys traveling, trying new recipes and community outreach through her membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.