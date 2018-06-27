Some back and forth between councilmen W.L. Pate and Audwin Samuel during a work session regarding a potential ordinance that would prohibit cars from being parked in front yards at homes. The ordinance would require cars to park in the street if they could not park in their driveway, garage, or back yard. Audwin Samuel stating that it was governmental overreach for the city to determine where citizens could park at their homes. Pate and Councilwoman Virginia Jordan beg to differ.

“We could use it in this city, and I think that we could apply it fairly,” said Councilwoman Jordan. “I think it’s something that we need.”

Dayna Rothenberger, who tries to attend every meeting, feels the city already regulates too much.

“I think we have enough ordinances,” said Rothenberger. “We have junk car ordinances. We have litter ordinances. We have weed ordinances. I don’t think we need a park where I say or else ordinance. It seems like a little too much government.”

However, it does not appear to be an issue that Pate holds so closely to heart that it may create dissension.

“You can’t agree with everybody all the time,” said Councilman Pate. “But that doesn’t mean that everybody up here’s major motivation isn’t ‘how do we make Beaumont better’.”

There was no vote to move the parking ordinance on as a future agenda item.

