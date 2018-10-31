PORT ARTHUR — He's been featured on The Apollo at the young age of eleven, and now he's performing on The Voice.

DeAndre Nico has had quite the career traveling city ti city doing what he loves, music.

"Music I love the art of it I love the creation like how you can think of just one beat and just change it," Nico said.

The Port Arthur native and his family recently returned to his childhood home on the corner of 9th street and 6th avenue, where it all began.

"Yeah we have great memories here man," Nico said.

DeAndre's mom Johnna Nico says he's loved music for as long as she can remember.

"He would grab the shoeboxes, pans, plates it didn't matter if it was flat he wanted to hear the different noises they made," Johnna Nico said.

His brother Marqee Brisco says there are many things about his brother he will never forget.

"Oh Lord the drums he used to go in the kitchen and get every pot he could find and the big spoons and just beat beat beat beat until my parents bought him a drum set," Brisco said.

Together they've struggled through hard times, one of the hardest test being Harvey last year.

"So I was outside man every time I seen the helicopter I was like hey come get us man. I was just hanging out on the roof," Nico said.

The loss of property doesn't compare to losing something more personal, losing a loved one.

"I lost my child. I actually lost a baby On July 29. I was actually doing the interview that morning but that night I didn't know what was going on. Before I did my interviews and everything dog this is my blind audition I had found out that we had lost our child. That had hit me hard but I had to wait. I told myself you can get that handled out later but you have to set a foundation for you and your family to come," Nico said.

With one battle round under his belt, DeAndre plans to continue pressing on, with one end goal in mind.

"He's going to win the voice. I see him as the winner," Johnna Nico said.

"Whatever God desires for me bro I'm here I'm just a willing vessel that's all I can say," Nico said.

