VIDOR, Texas — Texas State Troopers have identified the two men killed in a dirt bike accident Friday night.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Linscomb Road just north of Highway 12 near Vidor.

Troopers say the drivers hit head on and were not wearing a helmet.

Texas State Troopers want to know what led to a deadly accident involving two dirt bikes.

Troopers on the scene confirmed two people were killed.

The two bikes were the only vehicles involved

The accident happened minutes after a fiery crash on Hwy 12 and FM 1136.

DPS Press Release

On December 20, 2019, at approximately 8:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a report of a crash in the 800 Block of Linscomb (Vidor) in Orange County. The crash involved two dirt bikes.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2015 Honda dirt bike was traveling southbound on Linscomb. A 2016 Suzuki dirt bike was traveling northbound on Linscomb. The two bikes collided in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Lance Butts of Buna, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins at the scene.

The driver of the Suzuki, 21-year-old Colby Cooper of Vidor, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins at the crash scene.

Neither driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This remains an ongoing investigation as Troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

