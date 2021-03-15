A woman and two children were killed in a crash Sunday near the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three family members were killed and another person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 deputy constables.

The crash happened near the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road.

Seven vehicles were involved in the fiery crash and Life Flight was called to the scene for two survivors, authorities said.

A woman was killed in the crash. two other children in her car were killed. We are told a third is on life-support..

A person in one of the other vehicles was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.