Police: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in North End Beaumont neighborhood

Beaumont Police received a call about a major accident around 11 a.m. Saturday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in a North End neighborhood.

Beaumont Police received a call about a major accident around 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Delaware Street and Magnolia Street.

The crash claimed the life of one person, Beaumont Police said. Officials are not releasing the name of the victim until the next of kin is notified.

12News crew at the scene saw a motorcycle and a Cadillac car being towed away. A Justice of the Peace was also at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device