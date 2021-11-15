x
Four people dead after car hits tree north of Kirbyville

The vehicle was headed north at an unsafe speed when it went around a curve and left the road, according to officials.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Four people were killed in an early morning crash north of Kirbyville early Monday morning. 

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release: 

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 252, approximately one mile north of FM 1005 today, November 15, 2021. 

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 a.m., a 2019 Nissan passenger car was traveling north. It’s reported that the vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed while attempting to negotiate a curve. The car traveled off the roadway into the west ditch and struck a tree.  

The driver and three passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene by a local Justice of the Peace. Their identities are not immediately available pending notification of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, no additional information at this time.

