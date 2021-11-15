Four people dead after car hits tree north of Kirbyville

The vehicle was headed north at an unsafe speed when it went around a curve and left the road, according to officials.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Four people were killed in an early morning crash north of Kirbyville early Monday morning.

A 2019 Nissan car was headed north on FM 252 when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree before 1 a.m., officials said in a news release. Investigators believe the car was traveling at an unsafe speed going into a curve when the wreck happened. It happened about a mile from FM 1005.

The driver and three passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene according to DPS. Their identities aren't being released yet.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release:

The investigation is ongoing, no additional information at this time.