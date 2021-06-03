Newborn found dead in porta potty in NE Harris County, Sheriff Gonzalez says

Harris County Sheriff deputies said the newborn's body was discovered by the company that was going to empty out the porta potty.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A newborn was found dead in a porta potty in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This scene is unfolding at Magnolia Gardens Park in the 18000 block of Riverside Drive near Highway 90, which is in the Channelview-Sheldon area.

Harris County Sheriff deputies said the newborn's body was discovered by the company that was going to empty out the porta potty.

Investigators say the child was a full-term baby with an umbilical cord still attached. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t know the sex of the baby or the race.

The last time the company came to clean the porta potties was on Monday, deputies said.

Investigators said the medical examiner’s office will do an autopsy report on the baby, hoping to provide more details.

Deputies are asking anyone with any information to please contact Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

