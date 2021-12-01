Man's body, hundreds in cash found inside cemetery in northeast Houston

Houston police responded Tuesday morning to the Golden Gate Cemetery where a man was found dead near a vehicle. It's been declared a homicide.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found partially unclothed in a local cemetery Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Officers were responding to the Golden Gate Cemetery in the 8400 block of Hirsch Road, according to an HPD tweet at 7:38 a.m.

Investigators are responding to an apparent homicide where a male was found dead at 8400 Hirsch Rd. CC1 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 12, 2021

Investigators said the victim, who is believed to be between 40 to 50 years old, had some injuries but the cause of the death is still unknown. There is evidence of some sort of altercation, police said.

He was reportedly found next to a vehicle, and officers found several hundred dollars around the crime scene.

They also said the victim's pants and shoes were missing but have since been found.