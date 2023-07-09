Pennsylvania detectives believe they found the body of the missing DC photographer

Just one day after an arrest was made in connection with the murder of Joe Shymanski, officials now think they have found his body.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Detectives believe they have found the body of missing D.C. photographer, Joe Shymanski.

Pennsylvania detectives say they believe they’ve found Shymanski’s body nearly 120 miles from D.C. on Thursday. Detectives believe he was killed in his home in Maryland, but then dumped in Pennsylvania.

Officials say they found his body a couple hundred feet from the home of the man accused of killing him.

During the investigation, the Calvert County Sheriff's Department said deputies found evidence that linked 47-year-old Brandon Holbrook to Shymanski’s death.

The local artist was reported missing on Labor Day weekend. Family and friends were worried when they hadn’t heard from him. Shymanski was a well-known fine arts, portrait, and events photographer in D.C. and was last seen at his home in Maryland on Sunday.

Investigators say evidence inside the home led officials back to Holbroook’s home in Reedsville, Pennsylvania. While Holbrook was charged with Shymanski's murder on Wednesday, officers say they didn’t find what they believe to be Shymanski’s body until the following day next to a creek near Holbrook’s home.

WUSA9 obtained court records and learned that Holbrook served “with distinction” as a Marine in Afghanistan. He also has multiple criminal convictions for exposing himself in public. He was arrested in July for allegedly exposing himself to women in a Pennsylvania gym.

Several neighbors in Reedsville said Holbrook's problems with the law started after he returned from his service overseas.

Divorce records show that Shymanski’s ex-wife moved to a city in Pennsylvania just 30 minutes from Reedsville. A woman who answered a number listed for Shymanski’s ex claimed to have no idea how Holbrook and Shymanski would know each other.

Several of Holbrook's neighbors in Reedsville told WUSA9 he and Shymanski's ex-wife were, at one time, in a relationship.

“The common denominator we believe between the two men is a common former romantic interest," said Chief Andre French, with the Mifflin County Regional Police Department.