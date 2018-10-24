Southeast Texas is already speaking up in a big way at the polls.

The early voting numbers in Jefferson and Orange Counties are more than double compared to the mid-terms in 2014.

Jefferson County:

2014 - 3,131 voters

2018 - 7,092 voters

Orange County:

2014 - 1,686 voters

2018 - 3,803 voters

Hundreds of people in Beaumont poured into polling places for day two of early voting.

Beaumont voter Michael W. Knox says "This is the most important election in the history of America."

The Jefferson County Courthouse, Rogers Park Recreation Center and Theodore Johns Library all saw a steady stream of voters.

"I wanted to make sure my vote counted," says voter Charlotte Mains. "This is a big election and I wanted to make sure it was counted."

Voter Jerry Young says "I came out to vote today because I'm a die hard democrat and I would just love to see trump and his cabinet out of the office."

Some people decided to use the weather as an advantage to try and speed up the process of selecting their candidates.

"I took advantage of the rain, it was good opportunity for me," says Knox. "We were going to vote early anyway to beat the crowds."

"I like to come out for early voting because it typically avoids the crowds," says voter Aimee Lieby. "It also makes sure I don't miss my opportunity to vote. It's very important especially with the local elections we have this time."

Despite the rain Tuesday, 6,067 people came out to cast their ballot in Jefferson County once again doubling the total from 2014 (3,183).

Some are surprised of the high numbers early on.

"I'm pleasantly surprised, a little shocked but glad," says Lieby. "I am a little shocked that there was no line to wait in today, but it's good to see the excitement and enthusiasm."

Mains adds "It's good, I'm happy. I hope it helps with the results."

"I'm glad to see a lot of democrats come out and vote against him," says Young.

Jefferson County judge and 172nd District judge are just a couple hotly contested races this year.

Mains says "Get out and vote early. Do not forget to vote, this is big."

Early voting for the November 6 general election ends Friday, November 2.

A list of voting locations in Southeast Texas can be found on the link below.

