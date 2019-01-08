JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The daughter and son-in-law of a Jasper woman missing since 2012 were indicted Monday for using her credit card and forging her checks.

Kay McCoy, 57, who was last seen in October 2012, didn't have a great relationship with her oldest daughter according her friend Stacy Chesnut.

A Jasper County grand jury indicted Robert and Kristina Hicks on charges of credit card abuse and forgery.

The news is a huge break in finding her says Chesnut, who describes herself as, perhaps, the only friend McCoy had before she disappeared.

"I can't believe Kay is gone," says Chesnut who is pleading for anyone with information about her friend's disappearance to come forward.

"It's still, it's not real,” she said.

McCoy cared for her younger daughter, who has disabilities, before her disappearance according to Chesnut who added that McCoy kept to herself and would never run off.

"She was not a social person, she kept to herself. She took care of Laurie, no she wouldn't run off with anybody," Chesnut said.

McCoy disappeared from Jasper seven years ago and Jasper County investigators have made it their mission to find her.

Chesnut and McCoy worked together at Jasper County Search and Rescue and Jasper Animal Shelter says Chesnut.

She was a sweet person and loved animals Chesnut says of her missing friend.

Through the years, Kay would rarely mention her oldest daughter because they fought all the time. Her daughter would run away all the time," Chesnut said.

"I'm glad that they finally indicted them, the oldest daughter and the son-in-law. Now, I hope we can go find her body and bring her home and put her to rest," Chesnut said.

The question of what happened to Kay McCoy still remains.

Chesnut, who hopes more answers will surface following the indictments encourages anyone with information to come forward.

"Everybody's got cell phones, everybody's got Facebook and cameras. Somebody has seen something and just maybe don't realize they've seen something," Chesnut said.