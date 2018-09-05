The top five industry jobs in demand in the golden triangle require two years or less in college and can pay up to over $80,000 according to research data.

12news reporter Jacque Masse researched the top 5 industry jobs in demand and found out how many positions need to be filled in the next three years.

The statistics were taken from the Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas from a labor market data company called JobsEQ and the Bureau of Labor Statistics

One of the common misconceptions is that you need a four year degree to get a high paying job.

However, this is not the truth. In the Golden Triangle you can get either a certificate or associates degree and find a job between $40,000 and $81,600 according to data from Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas.

The job that's 5th highest in demand is for maintenance and repair workers.

To get hired you only need a certificate or associates degree.

The regional average pay is $41,500 a year according to Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas.

Bill Holton, a Professor at Lamar Institute of Technology teaches his students how to repair large equipment, which is a useful skill for the industry.

"They want people to have an overall understanding of equipment, not just machining, not just pipe, they want an overall education," said Holton said.

Students at LIT learn how to operate an aerial lift, which is important for those who want to work in refineries.

"We do train people who work in plants and manufacturing facilities that have to move equipment parts and pieces," Holton said

140 maintenance and repair worker jobs need to be filled in the next three years according Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas.

"Everything has maintenance work, your theaters, your hospital, everybody," Holton said.

Jose Rios is about to graduate from LIT with a degree in welding, which, lucky for him, is the fourth most in-demand job.

"I do love cutting the metals, I love how it cuts perfectly into a curve," Rios said.The regional average pay for a welder is $58,700 per year according to the data from Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas.

In the next three years the industry needs to fill 227 welding jobs to meet the demand.

When students enroll in welding class one of the first skills they learn is how to properly and safely use a cutting torch.

"I came out and tried it and I actually enjoyed it. It didn't feel like work, it felt like a hobby," he said.

If you already have a little bit more experience in the refineries you should consider being a supervisor, which pays $93,500 a year.

"Manufacturing remains the largest industry and I think it will be like that for a while to come," said Lauren Van Gerven, a labor market analyst with Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas.

In the past, companies would hire people with just a GED or high school diploma, but now workers need more education.

"Companies are always going to look for the most qualified applicant," said Van Gerven

The most in demand jobs are process operators.

When you work in this field you are usually moving around the plant to check on equipment and make sure everything is working properly.

"They are continuously operating equipment, changing equipment, starting and stopping equipment, doing your routine rounds checking and monitoring things," said teacher Brian Parrack.

Petroleum process operators pocket, on average $81,600 per year, and 360 positions need to be filled in the next three years.

Parrack says what makes students at LIT stand out is that they get hands on experience at the distillation unit.

"It's kind of the bread and butter on industry you need to know distillation," said Parrack.

Chemical process operators have similar job descriptions as petroleum process operators.

The main is workers are inside different plants that produce different product.

Parrack said. "It's very technical as far as maintaining the proper levels flows and temperatures."

The pay is slightly less at $75,200 a year, but there are more openings in this field. 367 jobs need to be filled in the next three years.

If you think your job prospects are looking pretty good in the next three years just wait.

Van Gerven with workforce solutions says with all the plant expansions, you will likely see more job growth in the next three to five years!

This is good news for people like Rios looking for jobs. He said his dream is to travel across the country as a pipe welder.

"Building stuff and leaving stuff, making a mark and looking up and saying, 'oh look! I built that!'" Orios said.

If you are getting ready to graduate this year from LIT you can practice your interview skills with their project interview program.

Students can bring their resume and participate in mock interviews then they are critiqued.

