'He was a caring young man' | Balloon release held for 6-year-old boy killed by suspected drunk driver

The ceremony was held for Darien Lewis in the parking lot of the Washeteria laundromat in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — Dana Hubbard remembers his grandson's first words were "I love you."

“He was a caring young man. He did all he could to make sure that those he loved were happy," Hubbard says.

Hubbard remembered that fond memory as he, community members, friends and family members gathered around a memorial just steps away from where 6-year-old Darien Lewis lost his life.

Darien's life was cut far too short last Saturday.

Police said he was walking through a southwest Houston parking lot near Leawood Boulevard when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver identified as 52-year-old Pedro Hernandez. Police said he ran Darien over multiple times.

“No matter how traumatic things have been, we just want to have closure," says Hubbard.

Court documents show that Hernandez is a repeat offender with three different DWI charges in three different counties since 2015. Hernandez is now charged with felony murder. His bonds have been set at nearly $1 million.

“Pay for what he’s done. That’s it. I have no hard feelings for his family. The grief is there with them," Hubbard said.

Hubbard and his family pray for healing and a way forward.

“It’s all about right and justice," Hubbard said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Darien's funeral expenses.