Danny Trejo attends Boys & Girls Club of Alice's 29th Annual Steak and Burger Dinner after being spotted at Corpus Christi airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Machete" and "from dusk till dawn" star Danny Trejo was in the Coastal Bend Friday night for the Boys & Girls Club of Alice's 29th Annual Steak and Burger Dinner. He was featured as a keynote speaker.
The sold-out event took place at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Trejo attended the dinner after he was spotted by at least one fan at the Corpus Christi International Airport Thursday.
The money raised from Friday night's dinner will be going toward general operations for the Boys & Girls Club.
Executive Director Rick Del Bosque spoke at the event, emphasizing the support available to attendees.
"The majority of the folks that are here they are key cards of our city. You've got plenty of support from the city, the county, the school district and the businesses in general so we're very proud to have them."
Del Bosque said they are always looking for volunteers.
You can visit their website for more information.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Uber now allows teen accounts in South Texas for rides, food delivery
- Angelica Hernandez resigns as first assistant to Nueces County D.A.
- Rockin' K Farms celebrates 10 years of fall festivities
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi restaurant 3rd best place to eat in Texas, Yelp says
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.