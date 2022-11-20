Orange church plans to build family life center in honor of Dannarriah Finley

Dannarriah Finley was only 4 years old when she was taken from her home in Orange on July 4, 2002.

ORANGE, Texas — Members of the Orange community are planning to take a somber piece of Southeast Texas history and reclaim its purpose.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church members are working to make sure The Dannarriah Finley Life Center will stand where their youth center once did. Many living in Orange said they will never forget what happened to her.

Dannarriah Finley was only 4 years old when she was taken from her home in Orange on July 4, 2002. Four days later, her body was found on Pleasure Island.

The young girl had been raped and murdered just weeks shy of her fifth birthday. More than 20 years later, no arrests have been made and the case remains unsolved.

Finley's funeral was held at Mt. Zion. Church members are coming together to build a family life center named after her.

They hope The Dannarriah Finley Life Center will give children a safe place to gather.

Mt. Zion is located on the corner of 5th Street and John Street. Ramona Muhammad said the puzzle pieces of her vision for the center merged shortly after joining and learning about the history of the church.

“I actually noticed in the bulletins that there was a life center that you guys had been praying for before we joined,” Muhammad said. “So, this was the perfect opportunity."

The plan is for the life center to stand where the church's old youth building used to. The youth building collapsed suddenly.

“It fell off of its piers because the gentleman that did the foundation work made a mistake and the whole walls slipped off," Pastor C.W. Crawford said. "And when that happened the building collapsed."

The youth center is a historical building, so it would require a certificate of appropriateness to further demolish it.

Pastor Crawford and Muhammad attended the historical district meeting to see how the city's money is being spent. They both want something beautiful to rise from the rubble.

Muhammad also read the Historic Preservation Commission's budget plans and found there was $13 million available and possibly $5 million to be distributed. She took action, seized the opportunity and the vision for the Dannarriah Finley Life Center came to life.

"The idea has been in my head forever of just being able to help people and provide something for young people,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad’s mission is to make sure less fortunate children have access to a safe place geared toward helping them grow mentally, physically, and spiritually. It was also important that the center be built near where Dannarriah Finley lived.

Finley grew up across the street from the church on 4th street. The house she was kidnapped from was torn down.

“So, we very much needed a spiritual guidance for the young people in this area,” Pastor Crawford said. “And since this happened just a block from here, it would let young people know that life doesn't end there and everything is for a purpose."

Anyone who would like to donate to help the church raise funds can send money through Zelle to tdflifecenter@yahoo.com or donate at any Bank of America branch.