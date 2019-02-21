NEDERLAND, Texas — Two dogs in Nederland are being given a second chance after a dangerous dog hearing on Thursday morning.

Kelsi Taylor and her husband have been fighting to keep their dogs from being euthanized, after the dogs have been called "aggressive," by animal control.

Taylor says one of the dogs is a lab, boxer and hound mix. The other dog is a black mouth cur and pit bull mix. The dogs will now have the chance to be adopted by owners outside of the county after today's hearing.

"When people see pit bulls they instantly react to it in fear, you know, it's like it's not a chihuahua, not a Pomeranian, it's a big dog that looks scary that was used back in the time for animal fighting," Taylor said. "So yeah, I do believe if it was a different dog, or if it was just my lab, I probably wouldn't be going through any of this."

Animal Control had several calls about the dogs since 2018, and two neighbors shared about encounters that made them feel unsafe around the dogs.

One neighbor says he was cornered by the dogs, and was backed into his home.

Another neighbor says his wife and chihuahua were cornered by the dogs, and that he believes the family's cat was killed by the dogs.

Taylor says the dogs have never bitten anyone or snapped that she's seen. Taylor said the dogs escaped out of a window that had just been fixed in their home.

"Next thing we know, we got a phone call from the officers and we go up there, and they're just playing in the yard, running around and he was just like you know they were going to let us bring them inside," Taylor said.

She says they were instructed by an officer to put them into the truck, and did so.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter says Nederland has a 'leash law' that has fines that increase with each incident in which the law is broken. He says owners are encouraged to keep the dogs put up.

"Normally we want to keep our citizens informed about what the consequences are for dogs running at large and I will tell you there's a thousand things that can happen when dogs are running at large, and 999 of them are bad," Chief Gary Porter said. "There's a leash law in Nederland and what that means is anytime you're off your property and not on some other private property that you have permission to have your dog, but your dog has to be on a leash and that's anywhere."

Taylor says she was informed about the leash law after the dogs got away from home the first time. She says accidents happen, and she immediately goes to get the dogs anytime they do get away from home. Her yard is not fenced in, but Taylor does keep the dogs on a chain in the front of the home.

"It's better than them being stuck in an 8-foot tall concrete kennel and being muzzled 24/7, versus them being actually adopted to someone who can love and take care of them," Taylor said. "So I am very excited that they actually get another chance and have time to grow."