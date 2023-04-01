Damar Hamlin collapse emphasizes importance of CPR training

Founder and Director of the Lewis Health and Safety nonprofit, says that in an emergency, time can be the difference between life and death.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — After Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s football game, EMS responders resuscitated him, using CPR.

In just seconds, those EMS responders saved his life.

Founder and Director of the Lewis Health and Safety nonprofit, says that in an emergency, time can be the difference between life and death.

Lewis says that that is why she teaches kids as young as five how to administer the lifesaving technique.

"I feel like everybody needs to know how to do first aid and CPR, whether you're five years old or 105 years old. You never know when you may need to do this," said Lewis.

Lewis says that every minute first aid is delayed, reduces the person's chances of survival about 10%.

"So if a person has been kind of unconscious and they have no CPR, or aid for 10 minutes, then it is considered irreversible brain damage,” said Lewis.

Lead Athletic Trainer at Beaumont Independent School District, Danae Tuhn, says that as first responders, they're the first people out there seeing an athlete injure themselves. They’re the first ones to be there.

"Each individual sport, we're having to train the coaches and see their knowledge," said Tuhn.

Tuhn says that every coach is first aid and CPR certified, and that it is her job to make sure they're prepared for anything.

"You don't have to be certified to offer CPR if you see someone collapse without oxygen, you can still help them out," said Lewis.

Lewis says that while you wait for EMS to arrive, start the chest compressions.

"One hand on the forehead, two fingers on the bony part of the chin, you're gonna tilt the head all the way back. Look, listen and feel for signs of life and look in to see if you see the chest rising," said Lewis, "if there's no breathing after 10 seconds, put your hands on the center of the chest, and compress down at least 30 times."

If you're interested in attending any CPR informative classes or get CPR certified you can find that information on the Lewis Health and safety website.