Damaged underground fiber optic line leads to internet outage for some Spectrum customers in Orange County Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An undermined number of Spectrum customers in Orange County are experiencing internet outages Monday.

The interruption of services are due to a "damaged underground fiber optic line," according to a statement given to 12News.

Contractors for a third-party company appear to have accidentally caused the damage.

Crews are currently working to make repairs and restore services as soon as possible, according to the statement.

According to a Charter Communications statement:

An undetermined number of Spectrum customers in the Orange area are currently experiencing an interruption in services due to a damaged underground fiber optic line. Contractors for a third-party company appear to have accidentally caused the damage. Our crews are currently working to make repairs and restore services as soon as possible.