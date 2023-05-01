x
Damaged underground fiber optic line leads to internet outage for some Spectrum customers in Orange County Monday

The interruption of services are due to a damaged underground fiber optic line accidentally caused by a third-party contractor company.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An undermined number of Spectrum customers in Orange County are experiencing internet outages Monday.

The interruption of services are due to a "damaged underground fiber optic line," according to a statement given to 12News.

Contractors for a third-party company appear to have accidentally caused the damage. 

Crews are currently working to make repairs and restore services as soon as possible, according to the statement.

According to a Charter Communications statement: 

An undetermined number of Spectrum customers in the Orange area are currently experiencing an interruption in services due to a damaged underground fiber optic line.  Contractors for a third-party company appear to have accidentally caused the damage. Our crews are currently working to make repairs and restore services as soon as possible.

