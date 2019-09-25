NEDERLAND, Texas — One Dallas-based volunteer group is making a difference in the lives of Imelda's flood victims.

Dozens from the Texas Baptist Men gave their time to help cook and pass out water in Nederland.

"The Red Cross distributes the food and we cook it, so wherever they determine the need, we will be here as long as they need us," said Gary Finley.

For nearly 52 years, the volunteer group has responded to every major disaster. The group cooked more than a 1,000 meals Tuesday outside of the First Baptist Church in Nederland.

One Nederland resident, Beth Baker, said she lost everything in her Nederland home.

"If it wasn't for these people we would have nothing," Baker said.

Baker lost almost everything in her Nederland home. She said it's groups like this that help her to keep going.

"I was crying two days ago and I'm not crying today because I have hope that people do love people enough to do this," said Baker.

The group will be cooking 2,000 meals Wednesday. Texas Baptist Men also plan to help clean out homes in the area.

Those who need help can call 972-638-6987 or 972-639-6988. You can also email tbmdoc@tbmtx.org.

