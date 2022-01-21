Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy to provide affordable medications

According to a Sept. 2021 Gallup poll, 18 million Americans were recently unable to pay for at least one prescription medication for their household.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is doing his part to help those who need life-saving drugs by launching a low-cost online pharmacy.

The launch of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) comes just weeks after their pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) operation was established - both critical efforts in the company's pursuit to help shield consumers from inflated drug prices.

According to a Sept. 2021 Gallup poll, 18 million Americans were recently unable to pay for at least one prescription medication for their household due to ever-rising costs, and one in 10 Americans have skipped doses to save money. The pharmacy's launch represents the first critical milestone in bringing affordable medications to millions.

Some of the notable medications the pharmacy offers are:

Imatinib - leukemia treatment

Retail price: $9,657 per month

Lowest price with common voucher: $120 per month

MCCPDC price: $47 per month

Mesalamine - ulcerative colitis treatment

Retail price: $940 per month

Lowest price with common voucher: $102 per month

MCCPDC price: $32.40 per month

Colchicine - gout treatment

Retail price: $182 per month

Lowest price with common voucher: $32 per month

MCCPDC price: $8.70 per month

"We will do whatever it takes to get affordable pharmaceuticals to patients," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug. "The markup on potentially lifesaving drugs that people depend on is a problem that can't be ignored. It is imperative that we take action and help expand access to these medications for those who need them most."

As a registered pharmaceutical wholesaler, MCCPDC says they can bypass middlemen and outrageous markups.

"The pharmacy's prices reflect actual manufacturer prices plus a flat 15% margin and pharmacist fee," a press release from the company said. "With the help of digital healthcare company Truepill, patients can expect a seamless, secure e-commerce experience as they navigate the pharmacy's website, built and powered by Truepill's digital health platform. Patients will also enjoy reliable prescription fulfillment and delivery through Truepill's nationwide pharmacy footprint."

