Holocaust survivor, Dallas museum co-founder dies at 94

The Holocaust and Human Rights Museum says Max Glauben was a passionate advocate and a cherished friend. His death was announced on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is mourning the loss of one of their co-founders.

Max Glauben was a survivor of the Holocaust. He was born in 1928 and grew up in Poland with his family.

When Germany invaded, Glauben was 11 years old. He went through many hardships including starvation, illness and his family's murder. He was also sent to multiple slave labor camps and on a death march.

Max Glauben and his fellow inmates were freed by the U.S. Army in 1945. In 1947, he immigrated to the U.S. and served in the army. He was stationed in Fort Hood before eventually moving to Dallas.

“Max embodied the spirit of resiliency. He turned the atrocities inflicted upon him, his family, and six million Jews during the Holocaust into a message of kindness, love, and optimism,” said Museum President and CEO Mary Pat Higgins. “He taught us that there is hope in hopelessness and that one person can make a difference.”

Glauben shared his story at schools and by getting involved in the International March of the Living. According to the Museum, the march leads people to Poland and Israel to learn about the Holocaust and the roots of antisemitism.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum was opened in 2019, but it was passion project since the late 1970s. Glauben joined a group of other survivors that wanted a memorial to honor their loved ones and educate future generations.

In 2020, Glauben got an honorary degree from Southern Methodist University for his work. He was also honored by the Museum last November with the Hope For Humanity Award.

Max Glauben is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, their three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

May his memory be a blessing.