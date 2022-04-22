Cowboys legend Roger Staubach steps down from co-chairing Children's Cancer Fund Gala after more than 30 years; Dak Prescott will take his place

The event serves as a fundraiser to promote research and treatment for pediatric cancer in North Texas and across the country.

DALLAS — After more than 30 years of participating, Roger Staubach appeared emotional Friday night as he announced he would be stepping down from co-chairing the annual Children's Cancer Fund Gala after this year.

For more than two decades, Staubach has co-chaired the event with fellow Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman. The two shared the stage on Friday night as the announcement was made.

"We hope that we don't have to do too many more of these," Aikman said. "Hopefully, we can find a cure."

The pair assured the audience, however, that as long as the event continues...it will be in good hands. The organization announced Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will take the reigns as co-chair.

"For him to choose me to pass it to is an honor," Prescott said during a news conference leading up the gala.

Prescott, who lost his mother to cancer in 2013, said it's especially meaningful because of the impact the disease had in his personal life.

The event also features a fashion show. Young cancer survivors get the chance to get dressed up and strut down the runway, escorted by their heroes. One model opted for a member of Dallas' SWAT team. Another chose a life-sized character from Transformers.

Prescott and Aikman were also escorts.