'It takes a village': Former Dallas restaurateurs developing dozens of new homes in Red Oak

Dewayne and Candra Bryant say leaping into land development is about building a community. The couple is building a subdivision on 45-acres in Red Oak, TX.

RED OAK, Texas — You can see signs of change across Red Oak, Texas. New development is popping up. Contractors are busy.

In the middle of this movement, workers are making way for even more growth and opportunity.

“It’s just so serene out here,” said Dewayne Bryant as he walked a construction site.

Entrepreneurs Dewayne and Candra Bryant are part of a development boom happening in Red Oak. The former restaurateurs are now taking a leap into land development. The couple is transforming their 45-acre property near E. Ovilla Road into a new subdivision they’re called Hidden Creek III Estates.

“It’s a chance for us to bring quality to the southern sector. You’ll be able to have your own custom homes. Just that whole experience of building from the ground up,” Dewayne Bryant said.

The business owners say the subdivision will include 40 custom homes. Each property will sit on a ¾ to one-acre lot. There will also be a two-acre pond with lighting, seating, and walking trails.

The Bryants point to the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre and the destruction of that city’s Greenwood neighborhood, which was known as Black Wall Street, as a motivator.

They are calling their project significant, with African American landowners, working with a variety of minority investors, architects, and builders to create a community in North Texas.

“I think it’s going to be exciting for us, and exciting for the Black community to see that this is being done by us. And it’s going to be something of substance and quality,” Candra Bryant explained.

The Bryants believe, with this development, they are building a road to more opportunities.

“When you bring that village back, it gives you a sense of excitement that we can come together and do things,” Dewayne Bryant said.

Future homeowners can begin picking out their lots at Hidden Creek III Estates beginning June 26, 2021.