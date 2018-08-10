DALLAS — One person is dead and five people have been injured when a three-story townhome under construction collapsed late Monday afternoon in the West Dallas area, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The development is part of SoHo Square, a Megatel Homes development, located in the 2600 block of Borger Street, just south of Singleton Boulevard, west of Trinity Groves. Officials were called to the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

Between 20 and 30 workers were in the collapsed zone, six of them became trapped in the collapse. Five people who were sent to the hospital are expected to be ok, according to officials.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

