DAISETTA, Texas — Two women were killed and one was injured in a house fire in Daisetta Thursday afternoon.

A cause hasn't been determined, but officials continue to investigate according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office news release.

Dorothy Louise Ener, 57, and her mother Dorothy Bracewell Nugent, thought to be 85 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene according to the release.

Kimberly Rogers, 37, was severely injured and taken to a Houston hospital.

Several fire departments were called to the home in the 600 block of East Pine Street. The home was destroyed.

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office:

A home fire late Thursday afternoon at 602 East Pine Street in Daisetta, Texas claimed the lives of two people and a third person was transported by Life Flight in what was thought to be critical condition.

According to responding Liberty County Sheriff’s Cpl. James W. McQueen, 57 year old Dorothy Louise Ener and her mother, Dorothy Bracewell Nugent thought to be approximately 85 years old were deceased at the scene. A grand-daughter, 37 year Kimberly Rogers received severe injuries and was transported to a Houston hospital for treatment by air ambulance.

Several local Fire Departments including the City of Liberty, Daisetta Fire Department, Hardin Fire Department and the Liberty County Hazmat team responded to the fire which destroyed the wooden structure.

According to Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergermueller it is too early in the investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire but the investigation is continuing in order to determine a cause.

