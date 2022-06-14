Dade Phelan visits Beaumont to help welcome 1st Black Jefferson County Republican chair

Joe Evans hopes to continue to strengthen the credibility and accountability of the Jefferson County Republican Party.

BEAUMONT, Texas — State and area Republican officials visited Beaumont to welcome a new Jefferson County Republican Party member, whose election made history.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan was in Beaumont Tuesday, just one day after his $100 million request for increased security at schools and better mental health services. However, Phelan visited the Golden Triangle for a different reason.

The Jefferson County Republican Party welcomed Joe Evans as the new party chair, making him the first Black Jefferson County Republican chair.

Evans is new to the title, but his work has been recognized in the community for years.

Evans currently serves on the Beaumont Independent School District board. Before he was on the school board, he played a role in getting the Jefferson County Republican Party on its feet.

Evans held positions as the precinct chair, executive director, coalition's director, and vice-chairman. As the newly elected Jefferson County Republican chair, Evans hopes to continue strengthening the credibility and accountability of the Jefferson County Republican Party.

“So one of the things I want to make sure I do is I want to make sure that we want to compensate, carrying conservative candidates, you know," Evans said. "I want to make sure that our candidates are embedded in the community, doing the work in the community, and that ultimately will translate into a good public service and get elected official."

Phelan took the stage first and expressed his support for Evans. During his speech, the House Speaker talked about the current state of Jefferson County and what he felt is needed to make sure the county is successful in the election.

“Right now, right now, as we stand today, Jefferson county is the only county out of tune with the four that is exactly 50/50," Phelan said. "It is exactly 50/50. Back when I was in high school, you walked in to vote, there was no republican primer. We are now 50/50. It took a long time to get there. It was not easy. A lot of headwind, with the last hand was 50/50, and we know which direction we're going."

At the event, Phelan and Senior Advisor Steve Munesteri also spoke about the November election and the direction of the state of Texas.

Aside from this celebratory moment, Republicans official also said they are focusing on the road ahead as they prepare for the November election.