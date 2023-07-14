Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan touts proposed $18B property tax cut as possibly biggest in U.S. History

The package would cut school taxes for property owners offer savings for small businesses and more than double the homestead exemption.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas homeowners are preparing to have more money in their pockets as Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign an $18 billion dollar tax cut after months of debate on the house and senate floors.

Once Governor Abbott signs it'll be on the November ballot.

Touted as the largest tax cut in state history, which would make it one of the largest in U.S. history. package uses $12.6 billion from the historic budget surplus. It could lower taxes for millions of Texans.

"We know it's probably the largest tax cut in any state," Speaker of the House Dade Phelan told 12News on Friday.

After months of back and forth in both chambers, the speaker is pleased with the package.

He says it will bring major relief to millions of Texans.

"The homestead exemption will go from $40,000 to 1$00,000 which is phenomenal. This whole package for the average homeowner is probably going to save $1,300 a year, again the largest tax decrease in the history of the state of Texas," Phelan said.

"It's a big benefit to homeowners, because they are going to be able to take that $100,000 off of that assessed value to determine their taxable value," Overton said Friday.

There's also good news for those with second homes, rental properties, or businesses.

For the first time, a temporary 20% appraisal cap will be placed on properties worth under $5 million.

That means your value couldn't increase more than 20% year-to-year.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of the Texas economy, we wanted to make sure they got their fair share of relief as well.," Phelan explained on Friday.

While the billions in cuts are all meant to relieve Texas taxpayers, critics say the package does not do anything to directly support renters.

Supporters of public education point to a lack of support for schools with the large tax cut

Speaker Phelan says he anticipates another special session in the fall to address an increase in teacher pay.

