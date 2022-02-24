House Speaker Dade Phelan keynotes Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce luncheon

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce held its annual legislative luncheon Thursday at the Holiday Inn & Suites.
House of Representative Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, was the keynote speaker.
He spoke about several of his campaign issues from tuition rates at universities to prison reform.
The House Speaker also told 12News how he feels the conflict in Ukraine and Russia can impact Texans.
“The global market and the obstructions to oil and gas, which is a big player here in Southeast Texas, but to me, it's just one more thing that can drive up inflation, and the cost of doing business, and goods. We are already seeing rapid inflation in Texas that is probably not going away any time soon," Phelan said.
They hosted it to hear about the 2021 session and what Texans can expect from Austin in 2023.
