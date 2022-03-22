Cyber security expert shares tips on how to protect yourself against online attacks

The US fears Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to use cyber-attacks as a form of retaliation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new message from the White House says American business leaders should strengthen their cyber security immediately.



The US fears Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to use cyber-attacks as a form of retaliation.



The U.S. got a taste of what such an attack might do in 2021 when Russia-based cybercriminals hacked into the IT network of Colonial Pipeline.

A cyber security expert at Lamar University shares some ways you can tighten up your online security.

Cyber attacks have affected millions globally, and the risk of your information being leaked has always been present.

Having your digital footprint online can be a bit intimidating and risky as President Joe Biden warns Americans of Russian Cyber Attacks.

But, in just a few minutes you can make sure you are protected



“Well, Russia as a country generally does not attack individuals. So, what they do is they attack us critical infrastructure companies,” said Cyber Security expert Lucy Tsado.



But the companies they attack could be the companies you do business with.

So, when creating your passwords it is important to lock down your login.

Fortify your online accounts by enabling the strongest authentication tools available, such as biometrics, security keys or a unique one-time code through an app on your mobile device.



Make your password a sentence. A strong password is a sentence that is at least 12 characters long.



Have a unique account and password. Having separate passwords for every account helps to thwart cybercriminals

“Make sure your organization has firewalls and protections. And now that you have people working from home make sure your networks are protected as well,” Tsado said.

Keeping up with your digital footprint can be hard, and let you be vulnerable but not for Beaumont resident Umejiaku Godwin.

“I don't really go online but I do change my passwords for online at my job, so I don't have anything online.. You can't get anything from nothing,” Godwin said.

Make sure to double check any links you are clicking to see if it is a reputable site.